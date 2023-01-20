Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

What a week for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. First they steamrollered their way into the title race with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the derby, only to see their winning run halted by a late Crystal Palace equaliser on Wednesday.

Now they go to the leaders Arsenal, hoping to blow the race wide open with a win - although they will have to do it without inspirational midfielder Casemiro, who picked up a fifth yellow card at Selhurst Park and a subsequent one-game suspension.

Not that the Brazilian's absence concerns his manager too much.

"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. This time we'll have to do the same," he said.

The Reds are the only team to beat Mikel Arteta's side in the league this season, so if they could do the double over them it would be not just a statement of their own abilities, but open up the race to lift the title.

Belief is growing United are ready to return to challenging for - and winning - major trophies.

Ten Hag does acknowledge, though, that Arsenal are top of the table for a reason.

"It is obvious they are in a really good run and I think they deserve the position where they are now," he said. "It is a really good structure, how they play. It is a really good mentality and a winning attitude in the team. That is why they are top of the list."