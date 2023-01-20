Gary O’Neil is frustrated by Bournemouth’s expanding injury list and admitted he had both "good and bad news" before his side host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Cherries boss revealed midfielder Lewis Cook would be missing from the line-up after being substituted against Brentford last week, joining Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks on the sidelines.

On the positive side, however, Wales winger Brooks is nearing a return from the hamstring problem that has plagued his season.

"Lewis will be a few weeks,” O'Neil said. “He has suffered some bad knee injuries before, so it’s good in the sense it’s not that serious. Having said that, it’s obviously bad enough that we won’t have him available.

"Dominic jarred his knee with no one around him and it was an awkward fall. I don’t expect him to make the weekend and Tavernier will still be missing.

"Brooks is going really well, though. I can’t wait to see him progress and get closer to playing games but he’s not quite ready for that yet."