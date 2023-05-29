Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason believes he and his team have done a "great job" in their short time in charge of the club but admits the period has been "very difficult".

The 31-year-old replaced previous interim manager Cristian Stellini with six games remaining and has overseen three loses, a draw and two wins - including Sunday's 4-1 final-day win over Leeds.

"The circumstances were very difficult," said Mason, who urged the club to get their next managerial appointment right.

"I think anyone in the world coming into this situation for six games coming off the back of what had happened and the position we were in was going to find it tough.

"Also if you add into that being on an interim basis, where there's uncertainty it makes it even tougher.

"But we've stuck to what we believe in, we've transitioned a little bit I believe in a short space of time and the players have responded, they've given us everything and ultimately that's all I can ask."

The last six games has formed Mason's second spell in temporary charge after stepping in when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021, and he has previously stated he is "ready" if offered the managers job on a full-time basis.

"When I go on my summer holidays I would hope and expect that everyone inside of our training ground knows who I am, who my team is and what we stand for," he added.

"The hope and expectation is that you guys and everyone else sees that too. I know we've done a great job. I really do."