Celtic winger Jota says it is a "dream" to represent his national side Portugal at senior level, but it isn't something he is "obsessed with".

The 24-year-old has caps at all youth levels, and this week Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez confirmed he has been watching the forward.

"Well, it's definitely a dream of mine to be involved and something that I work really hard to," Jota said. "But I'm not obsessed with that and whatever happens, it will happen naturally.

"And if it happens, I just want to be ready for that. But that's something that I cannot control, so I just need to stick to my principles with my game and do the best I can."

For the moment, Jota's focus is firmly with his club side Celtic, who travel to rivals Rangers on Saturday just a week after securing the league title.

"These are the games we want to play in," he added. "It's always an exciting game to play. We just want to be a very good team on the pitch, to deliver the result and keep on improving."