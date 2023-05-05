Premiership game of weekend: Hearts v Celtic

Last time out, Hearts ended a sorry run of six successive defeats by hitting six goals in what was the first home game for interim manager Steven Naismith.

But that was against bottom side Ross County. This time, Ange Postecoglou's table-toppers come calling on Sunday and this is a Celtic side who have lost just once in the league and have plenty of extra motivation.

One more victory will clinch the title.

Celtic have won their past eight meetings with Hearts since Postecoglou lost his debut match in the Premiership back in July 2021. Two of those have come at Tynecastle this season; 4-3 in the league in October and 3-0 in the Scottish Cup in March.

Of the starting XI from Postecoglou's first league outing in Edinburgh, only captain Callum McGregor and defenders Greg Taylor and Carl Starfelt began last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final, which illustrates the seismic makeover the Australian has overseen in his two seasons.

Kyogo Furuhashi is perhaps the most celebrated of Postecoglou's signings, although there is stiff competition from Jota, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers. The Japanese striker has scored in six of Celtic's eight straight wins over Hearts.

He has gone two matches without a goal and has not had a longer barren spell domestically in this campaign.

Of course, Hearts have their own goal machine in Lawrence Shankland, who grabbed his second hat-trick of the term last week. The Scotland striker's first came in that 4-3 thriller with Celtic and he might get a few more opportunities to add to his 25-goal haul given the absence of Carter-Vickers at the heart of the visitors' defence.

