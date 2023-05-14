Analysis: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

By the time referee Andy Madley blew for full-time, there were thousands of empty seats at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal's title dream lay in tatters.

The Gunners were comprehensively picked apart by Brighton and it seems it is now a matter of when - not if - Manchester City are crowned champions for the fifth time in six seasons.

On a deeply frustrating afternoon, Mikel Arteta's side were unable to respond after City won 3-0 at struggling Everton earlier in the day.

Having led Pep Guardiola's side by eight points after 18 games, Arsenal are destined to finish runners-up and it will irritate Arteta he has been unable to take the title race to the final day of the season.

When the dust settles, however, there is so much for the Gunners boss and his players to look back on with pride.

Despite defeat, they can still finish the season on 87 points - their best tally since reaching 90 in 2003-04 to win the Premier League.

Not that Arteta felt like reflecting on this season's excellent progress after losing to Brighton.

"I was stood here and very proud of what we did last week but today we have to apologise to our people," he said after the game.

"We have to move on very quickly and not keep that feeling for a long time."