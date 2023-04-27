Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given says the psychological impact of Nottingham Forest's win over Brighton will be huge.

Victory over Brighton lifted Steve Cooper's side out of the relegation zone and one point above 18th-placed Leicester.

Given told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s such an important stage of the season. We saw Leicester and Leeds was such a big game on Tuesday with the chance of whoever winning would get out of the bottom three. Now Forest have got the victory.

"The psychological side of that for the players and staff and the bounce about the training ground can give the whole team and the fans a lift. It gives them all belief that they still have a brilliant chance of staying in the division."

Ex-Foxes defender Robert Huth was more reticent, suggesting Forest cannot focus too much on where else they can pick up points between now and the end of the season.

He said: "I’m sure it will galvanise the team and give them belief, but this time tomorrow night they could be back in the bottom three. That’s the way it’s going to go from now until the end of the season.

"You can’t think of possibilities where you might pick up points. In my experience that’s where things might go wrong."

Did you know?

Danilo is the first Brazilian player to score for Forest in the Premier League.

Morgan Gibbs-White has scored in his last two Premier League appearances, after failing to score in his previous 15 in the competition.

Brennan Johnson is the first ever Nottingham Forest player to miss two penalties across a single Premier League campaign.

