'No regrets' as Killie's Chambers sacrifices U20 World Cup

Luke Chambers insists he could "never walk out" on Kilmarnock's relegation battle even though he will miss England's Under-20 World Cup campaign.

The 18-year-old Liverpool left-back, who joined Killie on loan in January, asked to be excluded from Ian Foster's squad for the tournament which gets under way in Argentina on Saturday.

Chambers will remain in Scotland, facing St Johnstone at Rugby Park on Saturday as the battle to avoid the drop comes down to the last three Premiership fixtures.

“It was tough but what Kilmarnock as a club and the staff and players have done for me, I could never just walk out on them when they have three games to go,” said Chambers.

"I was always going to stay here and help and contribute to the last three games as much as I can.

"There will be opportunities further down the line when I can go with England, they know the situation.

"They were very understanding and agreed with my decision, I have a good connection with the England manager and he understands my decision.

"I don't have any regrets, it was the right decision, I have only been here a short period of time but the attachment I have got to the club is massive.

"I have endless respect for the gaffer, the players and the fans, it has been amazing and I have learned a lot.

"The belief in the team has lifted after the win last week and I think we can win on Saturday and just take it from there."