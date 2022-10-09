Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka said: "In the past two or three years, Liverpool have been a team we have struggled against. To win in front of our fans is special and it shows how much we are progressing.

"It gives us more confidence because they are a fantastic team and we have a lot of respect for them. I feel like we deserved to lead at half-time so to get that goal was crucial. I want to score more now."

On his winning penalty: "I had what I was going to do in my mind and I stuck with it."