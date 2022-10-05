'Massive game' key to Celtic hopes - Stewart

Celtic's hopes of qualifying from their Champions League group could hinge on avoiding defeat in Leipzig tonight, reckons Michael Stewart.

"﻿They could lose and still get through," Stewart told BBC Scotland.

"But when you look at the run of fixtures, if they’re able to get even a point in Germany and then win their two home games against Leipzig and Shakhtar, that would do it for them.

“So it’s a massive game. If they’re able to get something it keeps Leizpig bottom of the table and struggling to stay in the hunt."