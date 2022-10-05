'Massive game' key to Celtic hopes - Stewart
Celtic's hopes of qualifying from their Champions League group could hinge on avoiding defeat in Leipzig tonight, reckons Michael Stewart.
"They could lose and still get through," Stewart told BBC Scotland.
"But when you look at the run of fixtures, if they’re able to get even a point in Germany and then win their two home games against Leipzig and Shakhtar, that would do it for them.
“So it’s a massive game. If they’re able to get something it keeps Leizpig bottom of the table and struggling to stay in the hunt."