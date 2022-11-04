Caretaker boss Steve Davis says Raul Jimenez is making good progress as he steps up his return from a hip injury.

The forward hasn't featured for Wolves since August, but has been pictured back in training this week.

Davis said: "I watched him training. He did the one-to-ones so I have spoken to him.

"He said he’s progressing well and it’s good to see him moving around well. He looks good at the moment."

Davis said there is no timescale on the Mexican's return, but he expects him to return before the World Cup.

He said: "I think that would be unfair to present timescales. We don't want to push him. We want him to feel right before he returns but he seems to be in a good place. He will be ready when he’s ready.

"That is the target [to be back before the World Cup]. That was always his target from the start as far as I'm aware. He will want to be available for that and also for us. It's important he is also back and fit and ready for us as well."

Davis was also asked if there is an update on Wolves' search for a permanent manager, after reopening talks with Julen Lopetegui.

Davis said: "I speak with Jeff [Shi] regularly, daily about that situation because it affects and impacts everybody, including myself.

"I’m sure something will come out on that shortly and there will be some news. All I'm doing is focusing on Brighton and three tough games to come, but I'm sure going forward there will be something released."