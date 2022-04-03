West Ham 2-1 Everton: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was important we tried to pick three points up today. It keeps us in the hunt for European places hopefully. I thought the players did a good job. Overall a good professional job.

"Aaron Cresswell has really done well with his assists for us with free kicks, it was good to see one go in.

"Michail Antonio did a really good job for us today and Jarrod got a goal. I am really pleased for him, he may have just missed out on England place so what he has to do is keep getting the goals and maybe he will catch Gareth's eye.

"The biggest achievement is if we can hang in there if you look at the quality of the sides. We are doing a really good job to stay with it but if we are not careful it can go away so we have to stay focused."