Burnley v Tottenham: What does the form show?
Burnley have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L8), winning 2-1 at Turf Moor in February 2019.
Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 14 Premier League games against Burnley, a 0-0 draw in April 2015. Meanwhile, they’ve kept eight clean sheets against the Clarets in the competition.
The Clarets are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since January 2021 following their 3-0 win at Brighton last time out. The Clarets netted as many goals in that victory at Brighton as they had in their previous nine league games combined.
Each of Tottenham’s last three wins in the Premier League have come courtesy of 90th minute winning goals (1-0 v Watford, 3-2 v Leicester, 3-2 v Man City) – they’ve never scored more such goals in a single campaign in the competition (level with 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2016-17).