Burnley v Tottenham: What does the form show?

  • Burnley have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L8), winning 2-1 at Turf Moor in February 2019.

  • Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 14 Premier League games against Burnley, a 0-0 draw in April 2015. Meanwhile, they’ve kept eight clean sheets against the Clarets in the competition.

  • The Clarets are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since January 2021 following their 3-0 win at Brighton last time out. The Clarets netted as many goals in that victory at Brighton as they had in their previous nine league games combined.

  • Each of Tottenham’s last three wins in the Premier League have come courtesy of 90th minute winning goals (1-0 v Watford, 3-2 v Leicester, 3-2 v Man City) – they’ve never scored more such goals in a single campaign in the competition (level with 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2016-17).