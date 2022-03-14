Simon Stone, BBC Sport

For all the thrills of NFL legend Tom Brady watching football legend Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, it was probably no surprise that two unpredictable sides should serve up a thriller.

Manchester United were incapable of tying up a lead twice and Tottenham were incapable of securing a draw.

Neither club will make significant progress until that situation changes and Antonio Conte’s warning that he has not lost his ambition indicates the Italian won’t be hanging around for long if he sees no sign of improvement.

The debate around Cristiano Ronaldo's value to this United team has been going on from the moment their season started to unravel barely a couple of weeks after his much-heralded return.

At 37, it is clear his best days are behind him.

Yet he remains capable of such moments of brilliance that it is hard to see how this present squad would benefit from him not being there.