Rennes v Leicester: confirmed team news
Rennes, who lost 2-0 in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, are fourth in Ligue 1 with five wins in their past seven matches.
There is just one change from the side that began the 4-2 away victory at Lyon on Sunday, but a big one as 19-year-old third-choice goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar starts after Alfred Gomis broke his hand at the weekend.
Rennes: Alemdar, Truffert, Aguerd, Omari, Traore, Santamaria, Martin, Majer, Terrier, Laborde, Bourigeaud.
Subs: Bonet, Assignon, Meling, Diouf, Tait, Belocian, Guirassy, Damergy, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Tel.
French defender Wesley Fofana is set to make his first appearance of the season for Leicester City after breaking his leg in a pre-season match against Villarreal. He comes in as one of four changes from the side that began the 2-0 loss at Arsenal on Sunday.
There are also starts for James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Thomas, Fofana, Amartey, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Iheanacho.
Subs: Jakupovic, Odunze, Ricardo, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Maddison, Lookman, Perez.