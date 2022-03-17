Rennes v Leicester: confirmed team news

Rennes, who lost 2-0 in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, are fourth in Ligue 1 with five wins in their past seven matches.

There is just one change from the side that began the 4-2 away victory at Lyon on Sunday, but a big one as 19-year-old third-choice goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar starts after Alfred Gomis broke his hand at the weekend.

Rennes: Alemdar, Truffert, Aguerd, Omari, Traore, Santamaria, Martin, Majer, Terrier, Laborde, Bourigeaud.

Subs: Bonet, Assignon, Meling, Diouf, Tait, Belocian, Guirassy, Damergy, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Tel.