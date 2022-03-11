BBC Sport

Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Aston Villa have won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since a run of four in December 2009 under Martin O’Neill.

  • Leeds have lost six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February 2004, while this is the first time they’ve lost four top-flight games in a row without scoring since March 1982.

  • Steven Gerrard's side have scored more than twice for the first time in 27 Premier League away games, since winning 3-0 at West Brom in December 2020.

  • The Whites had just four shots against Villa, their fewest in a home league match since September 2016 (also four versus Huddersfield).