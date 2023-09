Joao Palhinha's brother says the Fulham midfielder's move to Bayern Munich has only been "postponed", after it broke down on deadline day. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 club Monaco plan to try to sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo in January, after pushing hard to get a deal done for him in the summer window. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column