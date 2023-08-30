'Very tough game' - Dyche relief at Carabao Cup win

Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking on Everton's comeback win over Doncaster Rovers to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup: "Very tough game, but every game is tough, I think their goal is offside but I am yet to see it.

"We changed a few things at half-time and reminded them they are Premier League players.

"We have a lot of young players learning, your lot [media] are waiting for the players to lose and I reminded them of that."

On substitutions and debutant Beto: "I think Danjuma was very good and Young made a difference, Beto coming on he is raw and has been effective.

"I think it is an important factor of what he can do, he will develop on the way we play.

"He has been around a while at Udinese, we have told him to go and enjoy it and to go and use his instincts we know he can run and head it.

"We know he can play on his own we have seen that second half.

"Second half for the younger players it is part of their learning curve, it is a feel of what it is to be a professional footballer.

"Many players have gone through it, but it is part of your learning curve.

"We are stretched so the young lads have had a chance and it is about developing and learning."

On more transfer business: "Who knows, we will see."