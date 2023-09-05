Two Dons away games chosen for TV coverage

Aberdeen's Premiership games at Kilmarnock and Celtic in the coming months have been chosen for live TV coverage and are among six Dons fixtures moved to Sundays due to the club's European involvement.

Barry Robson's side visit Rugby Park on 29 October for a 12:00 BST kick-off and are away to Celtic on 12 November at 14:15.

Aberdeen's other games moved to Sundays are at home to Ross County and St Johnstone on 24 September and 8 October, and away to Hibs and St Johnstone on 3 and 17 December.