Hibs fans await nervy night

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland in Luzern

You didn't have to look hard in the quiet, picturesque town of Luzern to find pockets of green-and-white-clad Scottish folk singing the Proclaimers, having fun and enjoying the local beverages.

The Hibs fans have been in party mode since last night, and hundreds more will no doubt be piling into Switzerland today.

It's a mark of how big a game tonight's second leg against Luzern is, but you won't find too many Hibs folk brimming with confidence despite the 3-1 aggregate lead.

Part of that is down to the fact Luzern are a quality side who many expect to perform better at their own tightly packed Swissporarena, and the other part is their own side have shown little consistency for the past year.

As outstanding as Hibs were last Thursday at Easter Road, there is always the chance they turn in a display like those against Inter Club D'Escaldes in Andorra, or St Mirren and Motherwell in the league.

They've also only won one of their last five away games in Europe - and that was against Santa Coloma of Andorra two seasons ago.

Luzern's home form is nothing to shout about - they picked up more points on the road last season in the Swiss Super League.

However, midfielders Ardon Jashari and Max Meyer bring so much quality, as does Pius Dorn, the right-back and midfielder who caused problems at Easter Road.

The mouthwatering prospect of a play-off round tie with Aston Villa makes it all the more significant.

It's shaping up to be tense and nervy night but, just maybe, it will be one of the best the travelling Hibs fans will enjoy this season.