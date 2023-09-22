'Key weakness not addressed'; 'We need experienced players for Europe'

After Brendan Rodgers said he was left wanting more from Celtic's summer business, we asked if you feel the recruitment was up to scratch.

Here are some of your views:

Anon: I never expected Celtic to spend over £5m on a single player, however the key weaknesses in the team (goalkeeper, left-back and no suitable back-up for Kyogo) were never addressed and this problem was known since last season. The board have sat on their hands again and we'll pay for it in Europe as shown so far.

Joe: Not impressed with the summer signings at all, the board have bought players who will make them a tidy profit two or three years down the line. They need to sign experienced players to progress in Europe or make an impact in Europe at least. They are thinking of their bank balance as usual and not bettering the quality of the first team.

Iain: Where are Celtic going if all they do when they get a decent player (ie Jota) at the first chance is sell them on? You will never get anywhere with this policy. What a real shame for the likes of Calum McGregor.

Denis: Wanting more? All fans want more and top players to come into the club. We need realism to where we are in the football world. Yes, we have the funds to buy, but not for the wage demands. We can only work with what we have and hope it goes well.

Benny: We need another striker, one that has a proven goalscoring record. Also a midfielder in the mould of Scott Brown. And after the Feyenoord game it's obvious a top-class keeper is badly needed. No more wingers or projects for the future. We need experienced players for Europe.

Peter: Summer recruitment should not have included Brendan Rodgers.

Kevin: Approximately we have taken in £40m for last year and will do about the same this year, plus £25m for Jota, and yet we still continue to buy £2-3m players who frankly aren't good enough. In Europe, Celtic have gone from a force to be reckoned with, to a laughing stock. We need to be buying less players but of higher quality and price.