John McGinn will get a "special welcome" on his return to Easter Road with Aston Villa on Wednesday according to Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell.

The two sides meet in the Europa Conference League play-off first-leg, which sees the midfielder come up against the club he spent three years with.

During his spell with the Edinburgh side he played 136 games, scored 17 goals and made 29 assists before moving to Villa Park in 2018.

Newell, who arrived at Hibs the year after McGinn's departure, said: "John McGinn coming back is something the club are really looking forward to and rightly so.

"He'll get a special welcome, and so he should. He did amazing for the club and obviously won the Scottish Cup [in 2016].

"He spent a good few years here and left with everyone's good wishes. No one can speak highly enough of him. I'm sure he'll get an amazing reception but as soon as the whistle goes, it's down to business."

Listen to live commentary of Hibs v Aston Villa on BBC Radio WM (DAB Black Country) from 17:45 BST