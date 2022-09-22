Newcastle United forward A﻿lexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden squad with an unspecified injury.

The Magpies' record signing has started all three games for the club since arriving and scored twice, but this news will concern Eddie Howe before next Saturday's trip to Fulham.

"It is, of course, sad - mainly for Alex, but also for us as a team," said Sweden manager Janne Anderson. "But after speaking with both our medical team and Alex, it is the right decision for him to leave.

"﻿I hope he is back as soon as possible."

A﻿ statement on the Swedish Football Association's website reads: "Alexander missed training and was examined by, among others, our medical team.

"It was established that he will not be available for games against either Serbia or Slovenia. Alexander will therefore leave the squad."

Fellow Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is edging closer to fitness and, as he told the Footballer's Football Podcast earlier this week, is hopeful of making his comeback against the Cottagers.