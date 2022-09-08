Leeds United: Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

Easy! Don Revie. There's no comparison. Next question.

If you disagree, then look at it this way, Don Revie was an astounding success during his 13 years managing Leeds. We played beautiful football back then and the squad was as hard as nails.

To name just a few of the legends that he took charge of: Norman Hunter, Billy Bremner, Peter Lorimer, Jack Charlton and Eddie Gray. They oozed quality! What he did with that squad was nothing short of phenomenal.

Under Revie's guidance, Leeds claimed eight trophies in a glorious period, and he transformed us completely. Leeds never finished out of the top four in the top flight between 1965 and 1974.

What did Brian Clough achieve at Leeds? Nothing. His time at Leeds lasted 44 days - and he won just one game out of six. That says everything you need to know. Even new prime minister Liz Truss said "channelling the spirit of Revie" is the way forward!

His statue will face Elland Road proudly for eternity, but I highly doubt that one of Clough will be making an appearance in LS11 any time soon.

Nottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Brian Clough is arguably one of the most successful managers in domestic football, having won 10 trophies during his career. While he and Revie both secured two league championships each, it is Cloughie's back-to-back European Cup successes with Forest that make him significantly better at club level.

You have to acknowledge that Revie was England manager for 29 games over a three-year period, something Clough cannot equal, but he is arguably the best England manager there never was.

Clough will forever be a pantomime villain at Leeds, but will always be a legend in the East Midlands, particularly on Trentside.

He was, quite simply, the greatest.

