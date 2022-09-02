'Everton midfield looks a lot stronger'

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

James Garner was a big part of Nottingham Forest’s drive towards promotion last season – and even though he’s had little in the way of Premier League experience, his time at the City Ground will have been invaluable – that’s in addition to his football education at Manchester United.

As a Wirral lad, he’ll feel very much at home on Merseyside, and it’ll be fascinating to see how quickly Frank Lampard brings him into the side.

He’s still only 21, so there’s plenty of time - and to be fair to Everton, the midfield will look a lot stronger now that Garner has joined fellow new recruits Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye. He was well thought of at Forest, so this could prove a really good signing long term for Everton.