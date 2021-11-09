Aston Villa have made Rangers manager Steven Gerrard their number one choice to succeed Dean Smith, although Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is interested in the role. (Sun), external

Smith, sacked as Villa boss at the weekend, could be handed an immediate return to football with Norwich City interested in him becoming their next manager. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare could join Claudio Ranieri's coaching team at Watford following his exit from Villa. Shakespeare was Ranieri's assistant at Leicester when they won the Premier League in 2016. (Football Insider), external

