Sloppy in defence, but Arsenal get out of jail

George Cummins, BBC Sport

When Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham last month, many thought they had turned a corner. The football was excellent that day - fans loved it and going forward there was real hope and positivity.

Monday night will be a concern for Mikel Arteta. They were good at the start and the end, but the 80 minutes in between were really worrying. Slow build-up play and sloppy defensive mistakes cost them. At times, Arsenal fans in the stadium didn’t enjoy what they were watching.

We are awaiting news on the injury to Bukayo Saka. He was forced off at half-time after a late challenge from James McArthur and Arteta said the Palace midfielder should have been sent off.

When Patrick Vieira fell to his knees in the 95th minute it’s because he knew his side should be leaving with three points. The Gunners got out of jail.

They will need to play better than this if they want to narrow the gap on European rivals when they host Aston Villa on Friday.