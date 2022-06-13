Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Newcastle this summer and where the Magpies need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jonathan: I would love to see Oleksandr Zinchenko come to Newcastle. I think he would be a fantastic coup. Such a skilled and versatile player. I think he would be a great addition along with the permanent signing of Matt Targett. Otherwise, we certainly need a centre-back, a goalkeeper, a midfielder and a forward (if not two forwards).

Kenny: We definitely need a centre-back, possibly two. I would like us to focus our attack around Callum Wilson up top - however, I appreciate we will need cover due to his injury record. finally a goalscoring threat from central midfield is a must if we are going to push into European positions!

Paul: We need a centre-forward, maybe two, but definitely one, a playmaker, we need a goalkeeper who can play the ball on the ground, a winger and a centre-half. In my opinion I would sell Allan Saint-Maximin for the right money and use it on a player that plays on the left but has a finishing pass or goal, Maxi isn’t good enough.

Lee: We need strength and depth as we’ve lost players to injury over the past few seasons. A new striker who’s not 30 would be my starting point. Glad to see Targett signed permanently. Maybe a bit more reinforcement in midfield and start to ship out the older players who’ve done their time with us.

Jack: Lucas Paqueta, Sven Botman, Moussa Diaby and Hugo Ekitike is the perfect window. But after the last few seasons, I'd be buzzing with two of them. It's a lovely change to be able to get excited over transfer rumours again.

Have your say here