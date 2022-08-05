Aberdeen v St Mirren - team news

Loan defender Liam Scales returns to Aberdeen's squad for the visit of St Mirren after being ineligible against parent club Celtic. Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie remain out.

St Mirren's Mark O'Hara misses out because of concussion protocols but attacker Greg Kiltie returns from suspension. Defenders Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser will be assessed.

Did you know? St Mirren have not won on 13 visits to Pittodrie Stadium since a penalty shoot-out success in the League Cup after a 2-2 draw in October 2012.