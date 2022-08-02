Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Only Manchester City and Liverpool collected more points than Eddie Howe's Newcastle over the second half of last season. But even though challenging the Premier League's top six remains a goal, breaking into it is a huge ask.

A top-eight finish this season, plus a decent cup run, would represent a good season for many fans and there are plenty of signs that could be achievable.

Howe's meticulousness in preparing his players was a clear factor in their uplift last season and a full pre-season held at a high-altitude in Austria will offer further gains. The team also took tips from former British Cycling performance director Sir David Brailsford.

Pre-season defeats by Mainz and Benfica were followed by encouraging wins over Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park, despite Howe naming two separate starting XIs. Winger Miguel Almiron looks to have found some form after misfiring last season, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson have looked sharp.

A combined 87,452 fans attended the two home fixtures last weekend, showing that support for the team continues to grow under the new ownership. After many had turned their backs on the club during the Mike Ashley era, a new batch of 1,000 season tickets was snapped up in a couple of hours, with 30,000 fans waiting in an online queue. Supporters on social media are excited about what a whole season under Howe can yield.

"More than 700 fans went to the game at Benfica and it was a reminder of the times under the likes of Keegan or Robson," says Greg Tomlinson, board member of the Newcastle United Supporters' Trust.

Those away days might not be far off but much will depend on attacking incomings for this season.

If, over two transfer windows, it turns out that Chris Wood is the only attacking addition to the squad, that might lead to further questions about the flexibility of Newcastle's transfer policy.

