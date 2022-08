West Ham pair Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell return after serving bans in Thursday's Europa Conference League tie.

Thilo Kehrer made his debut in that match but Craig Dawson could miss out because of a muscle problem.

Brighton's new £14.9m left-back Pervis Estupinan is in contention to make his debut.

Jakub Moder is the only absentee as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

