Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

West Ham fans are probably, and understandably, avoiding looking at the Premier League table at the moment. Played three. Lost three. Yet to score a goal.

But the general feeling seems to be: "Keep calm and carry on" (with a few more new signings).

Losing to Manchester City - plenty of teams are going to do that this season.

There was bad luck at Nottingham Forest and then they faced Brighton, who are West Ham’s bogey team.

What David Moyes has achieved already means he still has the trust of the fans. And the club seems to have deeper pockets than before when it comes to strengthening the squad.

West Ham should be on the verge of securing a place in the group stages of the Uefa Europa Conference League.

And while a midweek trip to Denmark isn’t the ideal preparation for Sunday’s game at Aston Villa, a good result could put the team in a positive mood as they look for their first Premier League points of the season.

After all, as you'll see in the feed of content below, Michail Antonio has assured supporters he is going to score this weekend.

Watch this space.

