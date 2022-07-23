St Mirren end on high after 'false' displays

St Mirren ditched the "false" style of football to end their failed League Cup group-stage campaign with a win, says manager Stephen Robinson.

The Paisley side were already eliminated but saw off FC Edinburgh 3-1 at home.

"It was more like how we will play," Robinson told St Mirren TV.

"We've spoken as a group about the cup games being false and playing out from the back and playing in front of people way too much.

"But we got the ball forward early, into feet, in behind, and created some really good chances. We could and should have scored a lot more."

Striker Jonah Ayunga netted a double, while fellow new arrival, Australian defender Keanu Baccus, lasted over 70 minutes on his debut.

"Baccus looked very good considering the amount of travelling he's done and lack of training," added Robinson. "He'll only get better.

"Ayunga was excellent. He can be anything he wants. We'll keep driving him because he can be a huge asset for the club."