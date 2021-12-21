Ruben Dias (Newcastle v Manchester City, 19 December): This fixture turned out to be a walk in the park for City and in particular Dias. He got the party started with the first goal when he capitalised on a lack of communication in the Newcastle defence.

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City v Leeds, 14 December): It hasn't taken De Bruyne very long to get back into the swing of things. Two goals against an utterly-destroyed Leeds - his second by far the best of the game - saw the king of the assists back to his best.

Joao Cancelo (Newcastle v Manchester City, 19 December): The strike from Cancelo was wonderful, but Newcastle defenders cannot afford to stand off their opponent, put their hands politely behind their backs and allow the man on the ball to shoot at goal.

Phil Foden (Manchester City v Leeds, 14 December): Under Pep Guardiola's influence I see a young Andres Iniesta emerging and the kind of player who, in time, will prove to be an extraordinary asset to City - if he isn't one already.

Read what else Garth had to say about City's players, plus find out who else made his team of the week