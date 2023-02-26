We asked you for your views after Dundee United's damning 4-0 defeat at the hands of County.

Here is a pinch of what you had to say...

Alan: Yet again we are at the bottom of the division. For Dundee United fans, this has happened too often. We feel helpless and embarrassed watching the current crop of players with very little confidence trying to play in a way that they seem uncomfortable with. Surely something has to change or we will be back in the Championship again.

Euan: A completely shambolic clown show at the moment. Poor leadership and poor recruitment. Owner has invested £10m+ in the club. We have got to question where all that money has been squandered.

Fraser: Manager completely out of his depth and looks close to tears post game. A team that looked so good on paper in the summer is in reality, the worst team to wear tangerine in years… players need to look themselves in the mirror.

Ben: Second time this season that I've seen a United manager interviewed after the game looking like a broken man. Jack Ross after the hiding from Celtic and this. Too many people earning too much money for little or no effort - at all levels of the club. Season that started with a bit of hope being back in Europe is going to end in embarrassment.

James: Absolutely rubbish, it’s like watching under-10s running around with out clue what they are doing. I have never been so embarrassed. Even the 9-0 against Celtic wasn’t as bad. They are a good side.

A team I was proud to support.