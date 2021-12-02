Silva's goal of the season contender

Bernardo Silva's stunning goal against Aston Villa is a goal of the season contender, says former Premier League left-back Scott Minto.

Silva showed world-class technique to score Manchester City's second before the break against Steven Gerrard's side.

"It’s one of the goals of the season," Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"This was counter-attack football at its very best. Down one end and suddenly four touches later there’s a great ball in from Gabriel Jesus but my goodness if anyone hasn’t seen it then make sure you do.

"Bernardo Silva just showing the quality that he’s got taking it first time just inside the box on his left foot.

"He doesn’t just volley it to keep it on target, he actually opens up his body and his foot to put it exactly where it goes, giving the keeper no chance whatsoever. It’s an unbelievable goal."

Hear reaction to City's win over Aston Villa from 24'23 on BBC Sounds