Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber is on the current panel at the FT Business of Football Summit, talking about succession planning.

"We have a succession plan in place for 20 people at the club," he said.

"When the call came from (Chelsea owner) Todd Boehly (for manager Graham Potter in September) I wish I had let it ring.

"But it is not just about the head coach. It is no different with players. Succession planning is crucial."

Potter's successor, Roberto de Zerbi, has taken Brighton to eighth in the Premier League and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will be at home to League Two club Grimsby.