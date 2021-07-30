Arsenal are interested in Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli but Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has said they will only consider selling the 23-year-old if the right offer is made well in advance of the transfer window closing. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)

Despite approaches from Arsenal, United States defender Sergino Dest, 20, is determined to stay at Barcelona. (ESPN)

The Gunners are also interested in Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, after his loan spell in north London last season, with the Spanish side willing to let him leave for around £43m. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, to fend off interest from Arsenal and Roma, Torino have tabled a "very big" contract extension offer for Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Goal)

But the Gunners are ready to listen to offers for 32-year-old Brazil winger Willian as they try to reduce their wage bill. (Star)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column