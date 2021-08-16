Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City’s 3-0 defeat by Liverpool was an occasion that provided some stark reminders rather than any striking new lessons.

There were some fine individual performances and plenty to admire about the way they stuck to their task. Yet they lost 3-0.

When you’re newly promoted and facing big-six opposition absolutely everything has to go right if you’re to earn so much as a point. A solid 89 minutes isn’t enough if there is a lapse in the other one.

A more reassuring reminder was the difference having a full Carrow Road will make. The first packed house for 18 months at the ground meant the atmosphere was spine-tingling from the start. Even Daniel Farke, a hero in these parts, told me it made him feel rather small by comparison to the awesome power of a packed ground.

His challenge now is to give those supporters some memorable moments and a more sustained survival push than they could muster two seasons ago.