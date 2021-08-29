Wolves 0-1 Man Utd - Neves reaction

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, speaking to Sky Sports about the challenge by Paul Pogba in the build-up to United's winner: "Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why.

"They said before the season started they will look for contact – if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg.

"I think maybe because last game it was a foul before the Southampton goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say anything more.

"After the game he said ‘you both go to the ball’ and I said ‘yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball’. It’s a foul, a clear foul."