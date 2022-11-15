C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

When I first went to Filbert Street to watch Leicester, an old, white bearded gentleman turned to me and said 'welcome to the roller coaster ride that is Leicester City' - and boy was he right. This season just sums that point up.

In less than half a season we have gone from bottom of the league to third in the form table. From one point from our first five games to only one loss in our most recent five.

From having the so-called worst Premier League goalkeeper, to the same holding joint-top position for most clean sheets, from conceding 11 goals in two games to one goal in our last six, from our new set-piece coach holding his head in his hands against Tottenham to 34 corners conceded in four games with no goals scored from them.

And I have gone from demanding Rodgers leave our club to saying maybe he should have another season. I’m stuffed on all the humble pie I have eaten.

But we wouldn’t have it any other way, we are Leicester 'til I die - scream if you wanna go faster.