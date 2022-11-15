C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

What the difference a week makes.

After the 4-3 loss against Leeds United at Elland Road we faced Everton twice in four days to get some much-needed points before the World Cup break.

When you compared the two sides for the Carabao Cup game, you could easily argue Everton had the team with far superior Premier League experience. However, the Cherries took the game by the scruff of the neck and with the attacking prowess that served Eddie Howe so well in his time here ran away 4-1 winners.

We expected to face a tougher challenge on the Saturday but again, with the same style, Everton were brushed aside 3-0. The song for Gary O’Neil was sang around Dean Court. Hopefully, from my perspective and many others in the Cherries crowd, this was a see you later and not a goodbye.

Marcelo Bielsa and Kjetil Knutsen have been linked with the job. Knutsen firstly has only managed in Norway and a transition to the Premier League I feel will be a challenge. One person who commented to me on social media compared him to Potter, but Potter had a spell with a strong Swansea City in the Championship and I fear the Premier League won’t take any prisoners should he struggle.

Bielsa is interesting and a statement of intent from Bill Foley - but again was sacked by Leeds last season after a disastrous run. However, if either are appointed I and all Cherries fans will give full support.

For Gary - he has similar approaches to Eddie in his style and those two games against Everton has similarities of those days under the man who every Bournemouth fan will state is a legend.