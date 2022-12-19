Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says having a World Cup winner playing for Brighton was just a pipe dream, but Alexis Mac Allister has made it a reality.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Argentina's triumph in Qatar Barber said: "To have a player in the final was really special. Of course, for me as chief executive of Brighton and for all the staff at Brighton, it immediately means you lean towards Argentina when you’re wanting a winner in the game.

"I didn’t speak to him [after the game] but I sent a message and didn’t expect for one minute to get a reply because I’m sure he was inundated. But typical of Alexis, the player and the man, he replied overnight and thanked me and everyone at the club for the good wishes and all the support he received from the club in the tournament.

"That’s Alexis, he’s humble, he’s down to earth and comes from a great family. I couldn’t be more delighted for them, they’re really nice people and deserve the success.

"Twenty five years ago, the thought of having a World Cup winner in our team was a pipe dream and now it’s reality, which is incredible. It’s wonderful for all of our fans and staff that have been part of that."