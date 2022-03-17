Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

At some stage this lunchtime, Bruno Lage will probably be asked to comment on the Premier League table as it currently stands.

All previous form suggests that he will politely deflect the question, and say that the focus for him and his players is tomorrow’s match against Leeds, and their continuous drive for improvement.

It is an entirely common-sense view for a manager to take, but no doubt he will be fully aware that thousands of Wolves fans have been studying the table very closely indeed, and if they beat Leeds will hardly be able to take their eyes off it for a fortnight.

Expect instead him to be far more effusive on his team’s performances against Watford and Everton which, while achieved against struggling sides, gave comforting evidence that Wolves have recovered their composure.

Only briefly in those two games – in the spell when they broke apart Watford’s fragile defence with three goals in eight minutes – were they at their most fluent, but the calm control they showed at Goodison Park in particular to neutralise Everton will be a valuable quality if Wolves are to keep up their pursuit of Europe until May.

Lage’s team selection last weekend, while successful, did raise discussion, and notwithstanding the injuries to Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever, he has as many options available now as he has had at any stage of the season.

Once again, an update on Pedro Neto’s fitness will be keenly awaited, as a hopefully minor knock to his foot kept him out of the Everton game, following the first start of his comeback against Watford.

Moments after Lage finishes speaking this lunchtime, Gareth Southgate’s England squad will be announced. Over the winter there has been a clamour among Wolves fans for Maximilian Kilman to be selected for the first time.

Lage might be asked to comment on Kilman’s readiness, with the defender having made a smooth return to the starting eleven last weekend after a couple of unsteady performances and a one-game break.

It would be no surprise if Kilman’s overall form in his first season as a regular starter has drawn Southgate’s attention.