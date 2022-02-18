Moyes won’t give anything away in terms of his selection but suggests there are a few knocks he needs to monitor: “We've got one or two doubts and one or two question marks over some players who've picked up some injuries, just like every other club.”

On the expectations and challenges of pushing for the top four: “My expectations for what I want from the players have grown. We’ve not found it as easy at the moment as we did at the start of the season – two or three individuals just haven’t quite played at the levels.”

He believes Michail Antonio will re-discover his goalscoring touch: “I want him to score goals regularly but we’re fourth for goals scored in the Premier League because we can do it from different areas. Mich is really important and I don’t think it’ll be too long before he’s back on the scoresheet.”

Kurt Zouma is better but his illness has taken time to get over: “He’s trained the last few couple of days so I’m hoping that he’ll be available. Hopefully he can focus on his football and we’ll give him as much support as we can.”