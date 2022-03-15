Klopp provided an update on Mohamed Salah after the forward picked up an injury during the win over Brighton. "Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite lucky with it. It's a little bit less swollen and a little less painful today. I heard before this conference Mo is ready to train. We will see how it looks."

James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are out of the trip to Emirates Stadium through illness.

On Salah's agent posting laughing emojis following his last press conference, Klopp said he is not concerned as he's not on Twitter. "The last thing in my press conference I want to do is create headlines. It's not what I am concerned about. The indecisive parties are in contact, and that's all."

Did Klopp watch Manchester City last night? "I watched 65 minutes for analysing reasons. I don't often have time to watch when they are happening in 'real time'. Palace did really well and City did really well."

Does City's goalless draw with Crystal Palace impact the mood of the squad? "If you want to reach something in this Premier League and you are not top of the table, you need the other teams to drop points. It all depends on our results still, not the others."

Klopp said the aim is "to keep being as annoying as possible" in the title race with City. He added: "We are very ambitious. There are a few really tough games - one is tomorrow night. We will give it a proper try."

He adds: "We have to be ready - and I sense we will be ready."

Is this the best form Joel Matip has been in for Liverpool? "He's been pretty consistent since he's been here, when he has been fit. More obvious form now. Long, long may it continue."

On the game against the Gunners: "If you want to be consistent you have to defend with everything. Arsenal have won a lot of games. A lot more rested than us. We feel all these games. We try to fix it with making changes. It's a tough one tomorrow night but we are looking forward to it."