Plenty has been said recently about Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Manchester United and whether he is a problem in the dressing room.

But his phenomenal hat-trick against Spurs showed that on the pitch he is still vitally important.

Alan Shearer said that without Ronaldo, United would be much worse off, but what do you think? Do you agree, or is it time for the club to look at younger players and plan for the future?

