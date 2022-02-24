Arsenal v Wolves: Team news

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is available after serving a one-match ban for his red card in the reverse fixture against Wolves a fortnight ago.

There could be a recall for full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was an unused substitute for the win over Brentford.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez returns to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since fracturing his skull there in November 2020.

Defenders Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have resumed full training.

