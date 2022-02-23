Arteta on a new contract, Arsenal's aims and a 'rollercoaster' race
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Gunners manager:
Asked about the possibility of a new contract, Arteta said there is "nothing" to report at the moment, but things "have happened naturally over the last few months".
Amid talk over his contract, the Spaniard insisted he is "happy" at Arsenal and aims to "build a team people enjoy watching and can identify with."
With Arsenal making progress this season and in contention for a Champions League spot, Arteta said he is happy with the "direction we are taking" but "not happy with where we are and where we want to be."
The longer-term aim is for Arsenal "to be competing and challenging the best teams in this league on consecutive seasons".
On the race for a top-four finish, Arteta believes it "will go right to the end". "A lot of clubs are involved," he said. "We play at home and the importance of that will be crucial to get to our destination. It’s going to be a bit of rollercoaster."