Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle have got some breathing space above the bottom three because of their run of results in the past few weeks but I don't see Eddie Howe letting his side take their foot off the pedal.

All it would take is a run of two or three defeats and they could be right back in trouble. The Magpies are not going to win every week, but maintaining their performance levels is important.

I still think Chelsea will win but I'd be surprised if Newcastle play poorly after all the positive work they have done.

ArrDee's prediction: I think the Chelsea players will just get on with it despite everything that is happening with the club. As a unit, they always come through and I think the team will come together now. Newcastle are going well but obviously I'm always going to back the Blues. 2-1

Find out how Lawro and ArrDee think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go